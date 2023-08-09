Dolphins' Christian Wilkins learned to channel, lead with intensity

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Photo courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Coach Mike McDaniel says Christian Wilkins is so intense that he "sees red" when he plays for the Miami Dolphins. But the star defensive tackle first needed to hone that fire to become the team's energy source.

"It gives me little goosebumps," McDaniel said Tuesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. "The progression of players in their journey is why you get into coaching."

McDaniel praised Wilkins for being "coachable." The second-year coach said when he first arrived in Miami, Wilkins' "antics" were less directed.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound can often be seen -- and loudly heard -- as he talks trash to opponents while wrecking opposing offensive lines. In training camp, those words often are directed to whoever is in front of his face.

Wilkins said he often doesn't even know the words he says while hoping to trigger frustration and hinder focus.

Fans also can see his personality on full display whenever the Dolphins score touchdowns. He often joins teammates -- offensive or defensive -- during celebrations, which have included hurling his frame onto the ground to perform the worm.

"I'm a sick, twisted individual," Wilkins said Saturday when the Dolphins held a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. "That's just passion. That's just love because there's nothing like making a big play because they're so hard to come by and I don't know.

"I just love this game a lot and when you think about just all the work you put in, that's a great reward."

Wilkins totaled a career-high 98 combined tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, seven quarterback hits, six passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 17 starts last season.

He missed only two games over his first four seasons, with both absences cause by a COVID-19-list placement in 2020.

Earlier in his career, Wilkins' energy often went untamed, triggering fights with whoever was near him, sometimes leading to penalties and ejections.

His strategy now is to use that electricity as a team power generator, sparking from the locker room onto the field.

"He is a Power Ranger," Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said of Wilkins. "His locker is next to mine. Every time, before we go out [to play], he does a little dance and says 'it's morphing time.'"

McDaniel said Wilkins was still starting fights during his first week as the Dolphins coach in 2022. He told Wilkins he could better utilize that energy. Now the team can't thrive without his ferocity.

"He embodies what I expect for our team and each individual to be, on a day-to-day basis to have success," McDaniel said. "So how do you categorize that? That's an important part of the team.

"I promise you, if Christian Wilkins came out to practice and was like, ehh [shrugged his shoulders], we'd have problems."

Wilkins rated as the NFL's No. 9 interior defender last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was the fourth-best run defender.

He could be even better under the leadership of new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

"He's exceeded my expectations," Fangio said. "He works really hard in practice. He grinds. He's talented.

"With his talent and work ethic, he's one of the top p0layers in the league."

If the Dolphins want Wilkins' energy to flow beyond 2023, they'll need to open their checkbook.

The veteran defensive lineman is on the final year of his rookie contract. Despite his proven history of production and durability and desire for a new pact, Wilkins did not show frustration by skipping any of the Dolphins' off-season workouts or training camp.

"I definitely feel like I've done enough and done a lot to earn a new deal and a new contract," Wilkins said.

"But I'm just focusing on ball and improving every day and just giving my all to this organization and hopefully they'll give their all back to me."