Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins fined for altercation with Bills’ Josh Allen

Nick Wojton
Just prior to kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills got news that another recent foe was fined for actions he took against Josh Allen.

The Bills quarterback and Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins got in a mixup in the middle of a pileup in Week 3.

Wilkins has since been hit with a financial penalty for his actions.

On the field, it was clear that Allen had grabbed Wilkins’ face mask and said something to him. It drew a penalty flag. Upon seeing that penalty marker thrown, Allen quickly gestured that Wilkins grabbed near the area of his groin.

After the contest, Allen said there were some things that he didn’t appreciate going on.

Evidently, the NFL felt the same.

The result ended up being a $13,261 fine, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wilkins was not penalized on the play in question.

This is not the first time that a battle with the Bills has cost Wilkins. He was also fined for striking an offensive lineman during his rookie season in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

