Dolphins 'all but certain' to shake up front office with Mike Tannenbaum out and Adam Gase staying

Following three seasons under the helm of head coach Adam Gase and executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, the Miami Dolphins are expected to shake up their brain trust, according to a report from the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero.

The Dolphins are “all but certain” to dismiss Tannenbaum, while Gase and general manager Chris Grier are both likely to return for the 2019 season. After a 10-6 season earned Miami a playoff berth in the 2015 season under the watch of the trio, the Dolphins went 6-10 in 2017 and are currently 7-8 after starting the year 4-2.

The Dolphins are expected to keep head coach Adam Gase (L) and dismiss executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum (center). (AP)

However, if a strong coaching candidate emerges as an option and the Dolphins continue their slide to end the season, Gase could end up getting the axe as well. That would not include Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, as team owner Stephen Ross downplayed the possibility of pursuing him.

Dolphins have stagnated as of late

Tannenbaum joined the Dolphins in 2014 as a consultant and was elevated to the executive level for the 2015 season. Gase, a former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, came over in the 2016 season, while Grier was promoted the same year after previously spending more than a decade in various scouting roles.

Coming off an 8-8 season in which the team ranked 11th in scoring, the Dolphins took a step back in 2015, going 6-10 with a 27th-ranked scoring offense. Things improved greatly in Gase’s first year as the wild-card winning Dolphins improved to 17th in scoring, while their defense held steady at 18th in points against.

But in the last two seasons, the team has a combined 13-18 record, and their scoring differential in that time doesn’t look good. The only teams with a worse margin than the Dolphins’ -201 over the last two seasons are the Cleveland Browns (-207), Oakland Raiders (-217) and Arizona Cardinals (-263). The lack of offense (ranked 28th in 2017 and 25th in 2018) is all the more concerning considering Gase was deemed a bright offensive mind when he came to Miami.

The Dolphins have even needed a bit of luck this season to get to their 7-8 record, as they are 7-1 in games decided by eight points or fewer. Typically teams’ records in games within a possession are largely up to luck, so Miami could easily be 4-11.

Gase still wields plenty of power

Assuming Ross follows through with his decisions on the trio, he may not need to replace Tannenbaum. Or at the minimum, Gase and Grier hold enough power that an incoming executive may have limited influence.

Grier currently is in charge of acquiring players, as he runs the draft and scouting department. However, Gase has final say over who makes the 53-man active roster and has to report only to Ross.

Barring a shift in front-office structure, the odd dynamics could make it harder for the Dolphins to bring in a highly sought-after executive. A new addition they would likely want some level of control over some aspect of the team’s direction.

