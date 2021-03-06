Dolphins celebrate local legend Nat Moore on 305 Day

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
You’d be hard pressed to find a football player who experienced more of his growth and football career in South Florida than Nat Moore. Moore, who was raised as a kid in Overtown and played his high school ball at Edison High in Miami before a brief detour to Gainesville to play at Florida pulled Moore out of the southernmost region of the state. Moore was drafted in the 3rd-round of the 1974 NFL Draft by, you guessed it, the Miami Dolphins — and the rest is history.

Moore played 13 seasons with the Dolphins before retiring after the 1986 season, finishing his career with 510 receptions and 7,546 receiving yards.

Moore has seen it all in the game of football, with nearly all of it coming right in the Dolphins’ backyard over the years. And yesterday, on 305 Day, the Miami Dolphins made sure their back yard will see a little bit more of Nat Moore as they revealed a mural celebrating Nat Moore, who is also very active in his humanitarian efforts in South Florida.

Not just a local football legend, Moore gives the Dolphins plenty to celebrate year round. But 305 Day (March 5th) is the perfect occasion to highlight some of those current and former Dolphins who make the team such a pillar of the South Florida region.

Moore’s charitable efforts and contributions to the community these days shine just as bright as what he did on the field — he’s a constant staple of local efforts with the team and even has his own grant set up in his name:

“The Nat Moore Vocational Grant will provide grants to young adults ages 18-24 to aid in furthering their education. Those interested within this age range MUST apply to a vocational/trade program in South Florida. The preferred vocational/trade programs are Construction, Hospitality and Information Technology. The number of grants awarded is based on the funding available and the number of qualified applications received. The grants are primarily distributed directly to the vocational/trade school, which helps to ensure that the student remains in school. The maximum award amount is $3,500 per recipient toward the cost of the entire program.” — Miami Dolphins

