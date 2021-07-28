Dolphins CB Xavien Howard requests trade in statement

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard requests trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots aren't the only AFC East team in the midst of a challenging situation with an All-Pro cornerback.

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard announced via Instagram on Tuesday he has formally requested a trade. The 28-year-old writes that while he never asked the organization for a new contract, he brought other possible solutions to the table such as more guaranteed money. The Dolphins, however, refused the offers proposed by Howard and his agent.

"Until that trade happens I am just here so I don't get fined, and will handle myself like professionals do," Howard added.

Read his full statement below:

#Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard has officially requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/P6JGrlLPpK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

Howard is scheduled to earn a guaranteed salary of roughly $12 million in 2021. That figure makes Howard the sixth highest-paid cornerback in the NFL this year, but the two-time Pro Bowler clearly believes he deserves more following a stellar 2020 campaign in which he led the league with 10 interceptions.

The Patriots would be thrilled to see Howard leave the division, but they're in a contract dispute of their own with cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 30-year-old didn't attend OTAs or mandatory minicamp but did show up for training camp. He will begin camp on the active/physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a quad injury.