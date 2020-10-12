Dolphins CB Xavien Howard officially back after another interception

The Miami Dolphins have enjoyed having cornerback Xavien Howard available and at their disposal for each of Miami’s first five games this season. But now, Howard isn’t just back on the field, he’s back. Back to terrorizing pressured throws from opposing quarterbacks — plucking them away for momentum swinging turnovers. Back atop the NFL leaderboard in interceptions for 2020. And back atop the long-term NFL leaderboard for interceptions.

For the third consecutive week, Howard has logged a turnover by stealing a pass away from a target. For the second consecutive week, his interception came on a pressured throw that forced an inaccurate target — allowing Howard’s natural ball skills to shine as he attacked the ball in the air. Last week it was a D.K. Metcalf target in the end zone. Yesterday, Howard ran underneath an airmailed throw and help set Miami up for their sixth score of the first half against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

According the the press release from the Dolphins’ communications department after Miami’s 43-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Howard has extended his lead for the most interceptions since December of 2017 by a sizable margin; he now has two more interceptions than anyone else in the league over that span of time.

1. Xavien Howard, MIA — 15

2. Kyle Fuller, CHI — 13

3. Marcus Peters, KC/LAR/BAL — 12

4. Kevin Byard, TEN — 11

T5. Quandre Diggs, DET/SEA — 10

T5. Tre’Davious White, BUF — 10

T5. Damontae Kazee, ATL — 10

T5. Marcus Williams, NO — 10

And remember, Howard has missed 15 games over that stretch of time, too. If he’s logging turnovers at this high of a rate while missing 15 of a 42 possible games played since December 2017, imagine what he may be able to do healthy for a full season this year — especially now that cornerback Byron Jones has returned to the lineup after missing nearly three full games with a groin injury. With Jones able to tackle the top receiver on opposing teams, Howard can be more free to trust his athleticism and attack the ball in the air when he’s targeted.

That’s bad news for everyone else but the best possible news for Miami. Xavien Howard has been here all season long, but he’s now officially back.