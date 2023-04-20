Dolphins CB Xavien Howard didn’t like making Pro Bowl last season

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was one of three original selections to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, as he was joined by wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead.

The selection of Howard for the event was a bit surprising, considering he didn’t play up to his usual standards in 2022. In 15 games, he allowed completions on 59.5% of his targets and a passer rating of 101.2.

A lot of that likely had to do with the groin injuries he suffered early in the season, but the cornerback wasn’t making excuses.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Howard explained that he didn’t like being voted to Pro Bowl after feeling like he didn’t play his best.

“I really didn’t like it,” Howard said. “My expectations, I feel like it wasn’t Pro Bowl caliber. Even though I made it, I was like ok. But it made me even push harder. Like I don’t want to get in like that.”

Respect is nice, especially when its from peers, coaches and fans, but Howard believes he still has the ability to be a top cornerback in the league today.

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio brings a scheme that allows for a lot more zone coverage than Josh Boyer’s did, so a cornerback getting into his 30s should have an easy transition, especially considering he now has Jalen Ramsey, an All-Pro, on the opposite side.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire