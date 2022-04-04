Dolphins CB Nik Needham signs restricted free agent tender

Before the start of the 2022 league year, the Miami Dolphins opted to place a second-round tender on restricted free agent cornerback Nik Needham to ensure that if another team were to sign him to an offer sheet and the Dolphins didn’t match, they would a second-round pick as compensation.

On Monday, the Dolphins announced that Needham signed his tender, meaning he has a one-year contract with the team that will pay him $3.99 million for the 2022 season, none of which is guaranteed.

Needham has continued to impress since joining the team as an undrafted free agent. He played 54% of defensive snaps in 2021 and had a large role on special teams as well. He’ll likely continue to get opportunities at slot cornerback, and he may even get some snaps at safety if Miami needs it, like he did last year when Jevon Holland was out due to COVID-19.

