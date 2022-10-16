Dolphins CB Nik Needham carted off vs. Vikings

The hits keep coming from the Miami Dolphins, as they’ve already had injuries to quarterback Skylar Thompson, edge rusher Trey Flowers and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

In the second quarter, cornerback Nik Needham was carted off of the field after suffering an apparent leg injury on a play that resulted in a catch by Adam Thielen.

Miami has been without cornerback Byron Jones so far in this 2022 season, as he’s recovering from offseason surgery. Kader Kohou, who would normally step up in Needham’s absence is also inactive. Keion Crossen and Noah Igbinoghene will have to play an even larger role without Needham in the game.

List

Predictions for Dolphins vs. Vikings in Week 6

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire