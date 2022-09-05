Dolphins CB laughs at Patriots’ Week 1 game preparation

If the New England Patriots needed bulletin board material, they might have found it from Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen.

It was announced last week that the Patriots were moving up their travel schedule to try and give themselves some extra time to become acclimated to the suffocating heat and humidity ahead of their Week 1 matchup.

Crossen recently took to social media and posted his thoughts on the team’s alternative approach before facing the Dolphins.

“Lol that won’t help,” Crossen posted on his Instagram story, followed by a couple of crying-laughing emojis.

The Patriots have opened up as 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Dolphins. It makes sense considering the historic struggles the team has had over the years when playing in South Beach, coupled with the fact that the Dolphins have won the last three consecutive head-to-head meetings.

And yet, of all people, Crossen should know better than to doubt Belichick. The former seventh-round pick of the 2018 NFL draft was taken by the Patriots and was a first-hand witness to the magic carpet ride that was Super Bowl LIII.

He could be served up a harsh reminder if the Patriots are the last ones laughing on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire