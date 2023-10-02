Dolphins CB Kader Kohou reacts to rough performance vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, as they were beaten by their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills, 48-20 at Highmark Stadium.

One of the biggest reasons for Miami’s defeat was the poor performance of the secondary against wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who recorded six receptions for 120 yards and three scores.

Matched up on him for most of the day was second-year cornerback Kader Kohou, who’s moved around a lot early on and taken on a lot more responsibility than undrafted players have this soon.

After the game, Kohou was asked if he’s ever had a game where he’s struggled to this level.

“Hell nah, my first game [like this],” Kohou said. “It’s a humbling experience. It’s a lot to learn from. We’ll go back and look at the tape.”

The former Texas A&M-Commerce cornerback keeps a level-headed approach, and he’s ready to bounce back.

“Just like when you have good games, you can’t let it get to your head, so I don’t let bad games get to my head,” Kohou said. “It was a bad game for sure, but we still have what, 13 more? If I let this dictate the rest of my season, I’m gonna have a terrible season. So, I can’t look at it like that”

Miami will need someone in the secondary to step up until Jalen Ramsey is back fully healthy, and if Kohou can be that guy, it will be extremely beneficial for Vic Fangio’s unit.

