Dolphins CB Kader Kohou leads PFF’s Week 1 rookie rankings

The NFL saw some impressive performances from young players in Week 1, and the Miami Dolphins are no exception.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou made his professional debut against the New England Patriots on Sunday, as he was made active for the game over former first-round selection Noah Igbinoghene. While on the field, Kohou played 18 defensive snaps, continuing his stellar play from the preseason.

After Week 1’s slate of games, Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner put together a list of the top rookie performances, and Kohou came in at No. 1 with a 91.9 grade.

Here’s what Renner wrote about Miami’s undrafted rookie:

“Who, you may ask? Kohou is a 5-foot-9, 189-pound slot cornerback from Texas A&M-Commerce. To say he was not on many media draft rankings would be an understatement. You can’t do much better than Kohou did in his debut, however. He didn’t allow a catch on the day, made a tackle for loss against the run, broke up a pass and forced a crucial fumble on Nelson Agholor late in the fourth quarter.”

Kohou’s first game may have earned him more playing time going forward, and it’s awesome to see such a quick rise from a player who wasn’t even being discussed during the draft process.

List

These were PFF's 5 highest-graded Dolphins vs. Patriots

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire