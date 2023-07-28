Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey reportedly out until December after undergoing meniscus surgery

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent knee surgery on Friday and is expected to be out until December, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported Thursday that Ramsey had sustained a meniscus injury and will have to miss six to eight weeks. Cam Smith and Kader Kohou are the Dolphins' two main options to fill in for Ramsey during his absence.

The injury occurred during Ramsey's second day of training camp on Thursday, with the practice coming to a halt as he was carted off the field to the locker room, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The injury reportedly occurred at the end of the practice.

During an 11-on-11 session, the 28-year-old suddenly grabbed his left knee after colliding with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who he was guarding on a pass play, according to the reports. He was evaluated by trainers who assessed him on the sideline before he reportedly limped on to the cart.

"Everybody’s worried about him," safety Jevon Holland told reporters Thursday. "I’m not a medical professional, so I’m not gonna try to diagnose him."

Hours later, when his need for surgery was reported, Ramsey tweeted he would return "stronger than ever."

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a major trade with the Los Angeles Rams this March, a move the six-time Pro Bowler shared on social media that he prayed for specifically a month before it happened.

He was vital in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win, but was placed on the table for a trade after the team set a new NFL record last season for most losses by a reigning Super Bowl Champion.

Ramsey confidently addressed critiques of his most recent campaign at his introductory news conference in Miami.

“All right,” he said after being asked about the perception of him being past his prime. “Did you see me play last year? Cut on the film. You got to really watch it. You don’t become this successful without actually doing good things on the field and having the respect of your peers, media. … We gon’ see.”

The Dolphins' defense stood to benefit from his addition, and the team will hope he can hit the ground running once he returns.