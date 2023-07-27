Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey carted to locker room after knee injury at training camp

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered a left knee injury during Thursday’s training camp practice and was carted to the locker room when practice ended.

Ramsey sustained the injury after contesting a pass to receiver Tyreek Hill. Ramsey was able to slowly trot off the field under his own power to the sidelines, where he was evaluated by trainers for the rest of the Dolphins’ practice. When practice ended, Ramsey was carted away.

“Everybody’s worried about him, but we’re not really sure what’s wrong,” Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said. “He’ll be alright.”

Earlier during practice, Ramsey had a highlight pass breakup on receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Ramsey, the Dolphins’ newest star acquisition, will make $55 million with $35.5 million guaranteed for the next three seasons in Miami.

