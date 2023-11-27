Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey campaigns for Jevon Holland to win Defensive Player of the Week

With the Miami Dolphins playing their game against the New York Jets on Friday, the players had the weekend off and were able to spend it however they saw fit.

For cornerback Jalen Ramsey, that meant watching the rest of the league. And, in the middle of the Sunday night game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, the cornerback took to social media to make a statement regarding his teammate, safety Jevon Holland.

Been watching football all day & still haven’t seen a play like @quickdrawjev play from Friday! 99 yard int return to change the game right before half deserves PLAYER OF THE WEEK @NFL — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 27, 2023

In Friday’s win, Holland recorded five tackles, a pass defensed and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half.

The pick-6 was much more important than just the result, however, as it came after Tua Tagovailoa had thrown his second interception in as many drives, and the Jets were shifting the momentum before the Hail Mary attempt.

Instead, Holland found the end zone, made it 17-6 and kept New York really ever getting close again.

Ramsey may be right. That type of impact may be deserving of some recognition from the league.

