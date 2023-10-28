Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey activated off IR, reportedly expected to debut vs. Patriots

Jalen Ramsey is back? (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been activated to the 53-man roster, the team announced on Saturday.

He will make his debut in the team's Sunday matchup with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's the culmination of swift recovery, as Ramsey was expected to be out until December after undergoing meniscus surgery in late July.

When Schefter reported Thursday the Dolphins were planning for the All-Pro cornerback to return a month ahead of schedule, Ramsey denied it.

"So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me," Ramsey wrote on X. "Mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad."

Now, it seems the NFL insider was correct.

After refuting the report, Ramsey added that he's a "fan" of Schefter's, but genuinely didn't know he was on track to play so soon. Minutes later, Ramsey said he would manifest a swift return with his "glass half full" mentality, joking that he must have impressed Dolphins staff at practice.

He returned to practice on Oct. 18, opening a window that requires the team to activate or place him on season-ending injured reserve within 21 days.

In other moves, the Dolphins released cornerback Parry Nickerson to make room for Ramsey. Safety Jevon Holland was downgraded to out against the Patriots due to a concussion. Brandon Jones is expected to start in his absence.

This story will be updated.