Dolphins CB calls out portion of fan base in defense of Tua Tagovailoa

While the Miami Dolphins are 8-5 through the first 14 weeks of the 2022 season and currently hold a postseason spot, their last two contests have resulted in losses.

On top of that, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who looked like an MVP candidate through the first 11 games, has fallen back to the pack. Against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, he completed just 45.9% of his attempts for 440 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The dropoff has allowed talking heads and detractors of the quarterback to once again speak negatively of Miami’s captain.

One member of Miami’s secondary, cornerback Keion Crossen, took to Twitter to have his quarterback’s back.

It don’t matter how long your loyalty has been to a team, if that’s your team ride‼️ I’ll take Tua any day let that sizzle in yah spirit‼️ — Kei_ (@KeionCrossen) December 13, 2022

It’s great to see the players rally around their guy and protect him from the vitriol that’s shouted on social media.

