Dolphins CB Byron Jones looking more unlikely to play in Week 4

If the Miami Dolphins are going to get their defensive secondary back at full strength for Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, they’re running out of time to make it happen. The Dolphins have both cornerbacks Byron Jones and Xavien Howard listed on the team’s injury report as of yesterday — although Howard is a limited participant in practice and should play so long as there are no significant flareups.

Jones, on the other hand, is not looking promising for Miami. The high-priced cornerback signed in Miami this offseason — landing what was a record-setting contract at the time of his agreement in Miami. And through three weeks, Jones has missed more time than he’s played on account of an ugly looking groin injury suffered on the opening possession of Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. It shouldn’t have surprised anyone to see Miami hold out Jones against Jacksonville in Week 3 on a short week — but the Dolphins could most definitely use Jones’ services this week to help combat Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and company.

But if Jones isn’t physically ready to go, he is isn’t physically ready to go. It puts Miami in a challenging spot, given that Jones would be the perfect assignment for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf. That role will now presumably go to Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, presuming he can indeed play on Sunday against Seattle. Rookie Noah Igbinoghene is likely to get the call against the “other” Seattle wide receiver, Tyler Lockett.

Igbinoghene’s selection in the 2020 NFL Draft certainly surprised some Dolphins fans, but given the durability concerns of Howard and the untimely injury to Byron Jones, it looks like a critical selection already after just his first month as an NFL player. There are ups and downs to be had and experienced — Week 4 against Lockett figures to be the next lesson for Igbinoghene on the gridiron.