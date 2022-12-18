Dolphins capitalize on roughing the punter penalty to take lead

Thomas Morstead is back known for the onside kick in the Super Bowl that was the catalyst for the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Indianapolis Colts in XLIV.

On Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins’ punter was clobbered while booting the ball in the third quarter.

Instead of the Bills having the ball and a 21-19 lead, it was Miami’s possession at the Buffalo 35.

Tua Tagovailoa took advantage of the fortuitous play for the Dolphins, finding Tyreek Hill with a 20-yard TD pass.

The PAT put Miami up 26-21 in the key AFC East clash.

