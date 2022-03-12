Dolphins should call the Cowboys on multiple trade candidates

The Miami Dolphins have some clear needs this offseason if they want to keep building towards becoming contenders in a conference that seems to get tougher each day.

On offense, offensive tackle and wide receiver are two positions that general manager Chris Grier and company will look to upgrade at through free agency and the draft. However, one more avenue they’ll use is the trade market, and there happens to be a team that is looking to move on from a starter at each position.

In the last few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they’re looking to move on from offensive tackle La’el Collins and wide receiver Amari Cooper. If either player is not traded, there’s a strong chance that they could be released.

Collins was signed as an undrafted free agent by Dallas in 2015 after being considered a first-round pick due to connections to an ongoing investigation. While he started his career at guard, he moved to right tackle in 2017 and improved in his first three seasons at the position.

A hip injury caused him to miss the entirety of the 2020 season and he was suspended for the first five games of 2021 due to a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. However, for the 12 games that he was on the field, he was a solid starting offensive tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 15th-best at the position with an 80.2 grade.

If the Dolphins were to trade for Collins, they’d get him on a three-year, $30 million contract with no guaranteed money left. As long as he’s on the field, he’s absolutely worth that money.

Cooper has been a productive receiver in this league for a while now. In his first four seasons in the NFL, 3.5 of which were with the Raiders, he was a Pro Bowler in three of them. Since coming to Dallas, he’s put up two 1,000-yard seasons.

To trade for Cooper, Miami would get him on a three-year, $60 million contract. His $20 million salary in 2022 becomes fully guaranteed on March 20, but there’s no guaranteed money in the final two seasons.

Obviously, the price would have to be right to make either of these deals, but with teams knowing that the Cowboys would release them if they’re not traded the price shouldn’t be crazy. It will just depend what suitors are willing to give up in a bidding war.

Both players could help Miami right now, and if they want to get the most out of their offense, they should consider trading for them.

