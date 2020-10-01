Dolphins’ Byron Jones signing looks much different after market reset

Once upon a time, Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was the highest-paid corner in football. And while it was only seven months ago that this was the case, it is quickly starting to feel like a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Because despite Jones’ lack of availability over the last few games, he’s still very much a high-end cornerback who figures to help bolster Miami’s pass defense once he becomes uninhibited and fully available to play. And Miami’s record-setting contract signing of Jones is now very suddenly very much a reasonable rate thanks to a slew of added cornerback contracts this summer.

The latest comes from Baltimore for CB Marlon Humphrey — his extension was announced this morning and is good for 5-years and nearly $100M. Jones didn’t sniff that kind of money in free agency this spring, the Dolphins signed him to a deal worth an average of $16.5M per season. That figure now ranks Jones at No. 5 overall among cornerbacks in the NFL, trailing the following talents with new deals since the spring:

And Jones’ contract isn’t done getting lapped yet, either. The New Orleans Saints are facing an extension for CB Marshon Lattimore in the near future as well — or if he subsequently hits the open market, he may well surpass Ramsey’s $20M per season. And before you know it, Jones will be between CB8 and CB10 on the NFL’s pay scale.

The groin injury isn’t how Miami wanted his tenure with the Dolphins to start, but it is clear the Dolphins properly read the room with paying Jones what they did relative to the new contracts that have come since.