Dolphins, Broncos request interviews with Vic Fangio for head coach vacancies

Success doesn't mean a team is guaranteed to stay intact, teams will come looking to grab some of that magic. And for the 12-4 Chicago Bears, that means teams reaching out to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio about vacant head coaching gigs.

According to Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos have submitted interview requests and they aren't expected to be the only teams that come calling.

It's not surprising teams would be interested in Fangio with the Bears defense drawing comparisons to the '85 Monsters of the Midway. The 2018 Bears had the best scoring defense (17.7 pts/game), led the league in interceptions with 27 and defensive TDs with five. The Bears were also at the top of numerous defensive statistical categories. And while offense is still the dominant side of the ball, the Fangio-led Bears defensive unit stifled some of the best offenses in the league, like the Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy declined to address the reports to keep distractions out of Halas Hall.

"I'm not going to get into that right now. The only reason I say that is this: there's a lot of distractions that start going on in these times," Nagy said. "And not just those. Today's a rough day for a lot of families, a lot of people and that's tough. But with us right now, I say this too, being from Philadelphia and from the East Coast... distractions, we're not going to get into that. That would fall into that category so I'm just going to keep that between us right now."

Interviews with Fangio will have to wait though, he won't discuss head coaching roles while prepping for the Wild Card round clash against the Eagles on Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport, Fangio will interview with both teams on Monday.

