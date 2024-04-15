Dolphins bringing in one of draft’s top offensive tackles. And a Jaelan Phillips update

The Dolphins, who are considering taking an offensive linemen with the 21st overall draft pick on April 25, are flying in one of the draft’s best pass protectors, Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, to team headquarters, according to a league source.

Guyton will count among the Dolphins 30 permitted predraft visits, the source said.

Guyton played 350 and 661 snaps at right tackle the past two seasons.

He also has 80 snaps at left tackle in his career, including one last season.

He allowed no sacks and nine quarterback hurries in 355 pass blocking snaps in 2023 and yielded just one sack in 511 career pass blocking snaps overall.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Guyton going 22nd in his mock draft and calls him “one of the most athletically gifted tackles in the class.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. mocks Guyton 24th to Dallas, calling him “one of the most physically impressive players in this class. At 6-7, 322 pounds, he moves like a tight end.”

Kiper ranks Guyton fifth among tackles, behind four players who are expected to be off the board when Miami picks 21st: Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Alabama’s JC Latham, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said Guyton is an “ascending tackle prospect with the traits and tape to project a bright future as a high-level pass protector in the league. Guyton has battled injuries and had limited reps coming over from TCU after the 2021 season, but his flashes have been complemented by increasing consistency.

“He plays with a high center of gravity and needs to get stronger, but leveraged hand strikes can help overcome those concerns. He should continue to get better as a run blocker but might never shine in that department. Guyton’s value comes with his pass protection, as he has the length, feet and body control to become a human roadblock. He should become a talented starter at either tackle position.”

Speaking of Guyton, an AFC national scout told NFL.com that “There is a lot to work with here. I think he has a chance to get hot and go way earlier than people might expect.”

If the Dolphins drafted Guyton, he could be an eventual successor for left tackle Terron Armstead, who has no guaranteed money due after the 2024 season. Last season, the Dolphins signed right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension through the 2026 season.

The Dolphins have several options with the 21st overall pick; an edge player, a defensive tackle, a wide receiver or an offensive lineman appear the most likely options based on need.

PHILLIPS UPDATE

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who sustained a torn Achilles’ in the Dolphins’ victory over the Jets on Thanksgiving weekend, offered encouraging news over the weekend.

Appearing on an ESPN sideline interview during UM’s spring football game, Phillips said: “Rehab has been going great. I’m just attacking it every day and I’ll definitely be back healthy for the season and — God willing — stay healthy for the season.” ESPN did not clarify whether he meant he would be ready for the season opener.

Bradley Chubb, the Dolphins’ other starting edge rusher, is recovering from a Dec. 31 torn ACL and might not be ready for the start of the season. With Cameron Goode also recovering from a serious knee injury, the Dolphins - at the moment - have only one full healthy edge player: Shaq Barrett, who was signed away from Tampa Bay last month.