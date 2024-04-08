Dolphins to bring in Marshall RB Rasheen Ali for visit, per report

Former Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali is set to visit the Miami Dolphins before the 2024 NFL draft, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Ali, 23, broke out during the 2021 season when, as a redshirt freshman, he racked up a nation-leading 25 touchdowns. His 23 rushing touchdowns were tied with current Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier for the FBS lead, but Ali also added a receiving touchdown and a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown.

So good you have to see it twice @HerdFB Rasheen Ali UNTOUCHED 97 yd KO return TD👀👀 Marshall 20, App St 14 🖥️> https://t.co/zwG7mEgVLX pic.twitter.com/2rk757MvXh — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) September 24, 2021

While Ali missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, he returned to earn All-Sun Belt honors in 2023 with 1,348 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.

Earlier this year, Ali participated in the 2024 Senior Bowl but suffered a torn biceps tendon during a practice and was unable to participate at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and Marshall pro day.

While the Dolphins have a dynamic duo at running back in Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, Ali isn’t the first back they’ve wanted to take a closer look at this offseason. Miami also reportedly plans to host Louisville’s Isaac Guerendo on a visit.

