Dolphins bring in FCS LB for pre-draft visit

The Miami Dolphins seem to be pretty set on the edge with Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah all on the roster for the 2023 season.

However, they’re still considering investing in the position with collegiate prospects who have entered the NFL draft in just over two weeks. According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins recently hosted Wagner outside linebacker Titus Leo for a pre-draft visit.

In his 38 career games, Leo recorded 234 tackles (40 for a loss), 13 sacks and two forced fumbles.

At 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, the Shrine Bowl participant was named the Northeast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021.

It’s unclear if Leo will be drafted in this year’s selection process, but Miami may consider using a Day 3 pick on him, but if they feel confident that they can sign him as an undrafted free agent after the fact, they may just do that.

More!

Dolphins holding private workout for Troy DT Late-round RB prospect visiting Dolphins ahead of 2023 draft Report: Dolphins evaluating top RB prospects in 2023 draft

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire