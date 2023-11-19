Dolphins bring back Robbie Chosen to practice squad

The Dolphins and receiver Robbie Chosen have decided to continue their relationship.

Chosen recently was released from the active roster. After passing through waivers unclaimed, he has signed with Miami's practice squad.

To create a spot for Chosen, the Dolphins released running back Jake Funk from the practice squad.

In four games with the Dolphins this season, he has one catch for a 68-yard touchdown.

The 30-year-old also has played for the Jets, Panthers and Cardinals. His best season came in 2020, when he generated 1,096 receiving yards in Carolina.