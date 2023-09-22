Dolphins bring back 2023 draft pick on the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins had two of their 2023 draft selections poached off of the waiver wire during the final roster cuts before the start of the season – tight Elijah Higgins (Arizona Cardinals) and offensive tackle Ryan Hayes (Indianapolis Colts).

Now, after two weeks of the regular season, the Dolphins are bringing one back, as they’re signing Hayes to their practice squad, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s David Furones.

Miami drafted Hayes in the seventh round of this year’s draft out of Michigan, and he played pretty well in the preseason. It’s likely that Hayes would’ve made the initial practice squad if he went unclaimed.

To make room for Hayes on the practice squad, the Dolphins are releasing undrafted rookie offensive tackle James Tunstall.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire