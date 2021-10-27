Dolphins’ Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa downplay Texans QB Deshaun Watson trade rumors

HOUSTON — For a team that has been outscored by the Buffalo Bills 91-26 in their last two meetings, it seems as if a revenge performance should be the top discussion revolving around the 1-6 Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 8 rematch on Sunday.

But with the NFL trade deadline less than a week away, the Dolphins’ pursuit for Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to dominate. And on Wednesday, Dolphins’ coach Brian Flores had to reiterate the team’s confidence in Tua Tagovailoa in an attempt to downplay the interminable trade rumors regarding Watson.

“I don’t get into rumors nor pay attention to it,” Flores said. “Tua is our quarterback, and I said that multiple times. I said that to him. I try to be as honest and transparent with our players — and that’s what I’ve been.”

Flores’ reiteration on Tagovailoa is starting to become a week-to-week declaration in Miami. But As long as Watson remains on the trading block, the speculations around Tagovailoa’s future with the team will not cease.

During his media availability, Tagovailoa says he feels “very confident” that he is the quarterback for the Dolphins, but joked that he doesn’t feel wanted by the organization.

The 23-year-old quarterback from Alabama said the team does not have time to address trade speculations as they try to stay focused on preparing for their AFC East counterparts.

The Dolphins have dropped six consecutive games against the Bills, with their last win coming in December of 2018.

“For me, I don’t have control over any of that — I am just focusing on the guys in the building,” Tagovailoa said. “I do not think about it. The only time I hear about it is if my agent calls me. Other than that, it’s really the only time I hear it.”

Since requesting a trade in late January, Miami remains atop Watson’s preferred destination. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans and Dolphins could agree to terms before Nov. 2, but Miami would like clarification on Watson’s legal issues.

In an event the Texans deal Watson to Miami, the Dolphins will have to find a third party for Tagovailoa — given Houston’s disinterest in the quarterback.