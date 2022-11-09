Dolphins S Brandon Jones shares post-ACL-surgery video

The Miami Dolphins lost another defensive player for the season back in Week 7, as safety Brandon Jones suffered a torn ACL in their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Just two weeks later, Jones has already undergone surgery on his knee and is beginning the road to recovery. The former Texas Longhorn posted a video on social media of himself walking around with a walker, using audio from Neil Armstrong’s famous line walking on the moon.

Hopefully, all goes well for Jones in his rehab, and he’s able to return for his fourth season healthy and ready to go.

