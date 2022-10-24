Dolphins S Brandon Jones leaves game vs. Steelers with lower-body injury

The Miami Dolphins have dealt with a number of injuries to key contributors early in this 2022 campaign, and the hits continued in their Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the third quarter, safety Brandon Jones appeared to suffer an injury to his left leg on a play where he made a tackle on Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Jones had to be helped off of the field by trainers, as he kept weight off of his leg.

Undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley III, who was elevated from the practice squad for the contest, took Jones’ spot. Expect to see more of veteran defensive back Eric Rowe on the field as well.

List

How the Dolphins can beat the Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire