Dolphins-Bills Thursday injury report ahead of wild-card matchup

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon, playoff meeting with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) were the non-participants.

Six were listed as limited – quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin)..

Chubb was upgraded from the day prior.

Full participants included running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb), offensive tackle Greg Little (Achilles) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (ankle).

