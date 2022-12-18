Dolphins-Bills delayed after fans throw snowballs following Buffalo touchdown

Ever hear of a snowball delay during an NFL game?

Well, NFL fans at the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game in Orchard Park, NY, on Saturday night were scolded for throwing snowballs onto the field during play.

The game was halted for a brief moment during the second quarter to discourage fans from throwing snowballs onto the field.

RELATED: Bills fans get last laugh after radio host says Buffalo shouldn't have a team

NFL referee Bill Vinovich announced the Bills would be issued a 15-yard penalty if fans continued to do so during the game.

"Please stop throwing snowballs. We've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo"

Buffalo Bills fans clear the snow off their seats during warmups before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) ORG XMIT: NYGP

Fans in the stands threw snowballs directed toward the end zone, both to disrupt the Dolphins’ trip to the red zone and to celebrate a Bills touchdown by running back Nyheim Hines in the second quarter.

Game is temporarily delayed due to Bills Mafia throwing snowballs onto the field, specifically at the Miami bench. pic.twitter.com/3ds4fv6lrn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2022

The game started with the Bills’ home field mostly clear of snow, but the same could not be said for the stands where fans made snowballs with snow in their seats.

The weather was one of the biggest storylines heading into this Dolphins-Bills matchup.

Announcement at Bills game: "Please stop throwing snowballs. We've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15 yard penalty against Buffalo" pic.twitter.com/Br2CWkLyvA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 18, 2022

Before the game, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a lake effect snow warning for the area, where 18-22 inches of snow were estimated to hit the area from Friday to Monday.

The Bills carried a 21-13 lead over the Dolphins into halftime.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins-Bills fans throwing snowballs threatened with 15-yard penalty