Who are Dolphins’ biggest threats to a postseason berth in 2020?

The Miami Dolphins will resume play in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season after defeating the New York Jets handily by a final score of 24-0 in Week 6. Miami can use this time to lick their wounds, get healthy, game plan heavily for the Los Angeles Rams and catch their breath as the rest of the league continues to churn towards the postseason.

And, unlike last year, Miami appears to be right in the thick of the conversation. And as the schedule continues to unfold in front of the Dolphins, it is clear that Miami is going to have the chance to make some noise down the stretch and may potentially be in position to play a 17th game this season. But if Miami is going to make the playoffs, they’re going to have to out-pace some of the competition. Who are the teams that loom as the biggest threats to Miami after the first six NFL Sundays of the season? Here’s the biggest threat by division:

Sep 13, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

AFC EAST

The New England Patriots

The Patriots currently sit in third place in the AFC East, a half a game behind the Dolphins at 2-3. But with a head to head win over Miami already in their ledger, the Patriots do have some leverage and a win next week at home against the San Francisco 49ers would push the Patriots back into a .500 tie (with a tiebreaker) over the Dolphins.

The good news? Miami plays the Patriots again and this time New England must come to Hard Rock Stadium. Also good news? New England still has to play the Bills twice and the Ravens this season.

Nov 24, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert (53) and free safety Damarious Randall (23) defend the pass intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

AFC NORTH

The Cleveland Browns

Cleveland currently sits at 4-2 but has been dramatically outclassed by their division rivals in Pittsburgh and Baltimore this season. The Browns will have to play each one more time and also look to tackle the Tennessee Titans — three difficult games. But the Browns do have a fairly soft schedule and with one of the wildcard spots presumably locked into either Pittsburgh or Baltimore, it is going to get crowded. Miami does not play the Browns head to head, but the Browns do play another one of the contenders on this list: the AFC West representative. Fortunately, there’s an extra playoff spot to go around. That will keep Miami in the picture even if they don’t catch the Browns.

