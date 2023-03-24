Dolphins’ biggest roster holes after first wave of free agency

Over a week into the new league year, the Miami Dolphins have done a great job addressing some of their biggest needs of the offseason.

They traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, filling the hole that was left by Byron Jones’ release. They then signed a backup quarterback, starting linebackers, a contributing safety, a punt returner, a punter, an interior offensive lineman and a tight end.

On top of that, Miami re-signed a number of their own free agents, including their entire running back room from 2022.

With that said, there are still holes on this roster that general manager Chris Grier should try to address before the season kicks off.

Tight end

Yes, Miami signed Eric Saubert to a one-year deal this offseason, but a tight end that’s never caught more than 15 balls in a season or been a consistent top blocker doesn’t fill the need completely.

At this point, Durham Smythe appears to be the team’s top tight end with Saubert and Tanner Conner filling in behind them.

If they were to enter the season with just those three, it would be one of the worst groups in the league, on paper.

Left guard

Like tight end, Miami technically addressed this position in early in free agency, signing former New York Jets offensive lineman Dan Feeney. However, he hasn’t had consistent guard reps since 2019, as he played mostly center with New York.

Feeney and Liam Eichenberg could be the two that compete for the job, but it would be nice to find either a touted rookie or an experienced veteran to fill that role for 2023.

Right tackle

The Dolphins entered 2022 with Austin Jackson as the presumed starting right tackle, but he played in only two games last season due to multiple injuries. Brandon Shell, Kendall Lamm and Greg Little all appeared at the spot at different times.

Lamm is back on a one-year deal while the other two remain free agents. Shell looked like an adequate right tackle during his opportunities last season, so his return would be welcomed, but Miami really should try to find a legitimate starter at that spot.

That’s not saying that Jackson can’t be that guy, but he hasn’t shown it yet.

