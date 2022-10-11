Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 5 vs. Jets

In the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 battle with the New York Jets, head coach Mike McDaniel’s team was dealing with some health issues, as Tua Tagovailoa and Xavien Howard were inactive, and Teddy Bridgewater and Terron Armstead left in the first quarter.

This meant Miami had to rely on some players that normally wouldn’t be under such a spotlight, like Skylar Thompson and Brandon Shell, who were both thrust into much larger roles than anticipated.

We take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against their AFC East rivals.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Top 5

RG Robert Hunt – 81.8

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. – 75.3

WR Tyreek Hill – 75.3

RB Myles Gaskin – 66.1

WR Jaylen Waddle – 64.6

Bottom 5

FB Alec Ingold – 53.1

LG Liam Eichenberg – 48.7

OT Greg Little – 46.1

OT Brandon Shell – 45.3

RB Chase Edmonds – 30.1

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Top 5

DL Zach Sieler – 75.9

DL Christian Wilkins – 70.5

LB Jerome Baker – 66.8

LB Melvin Ingram – 65.4

CB Nik Needham – 63.4

Bottom 5

CB Kader Kohou – 41.7

CB Noah Igbinoghene – 42.9

S Jevon Holland – 43.7

DL Raekwon Davis – 44.6

LB Duke Riley – 47.5

Pass protection grades (OL only)

Mandatory Credit: JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

LG Liam Eichenberg – 53.4

RG Robert Hunt – 48.1

C Connor Williams – 47.4

RT Greg Little – 27.9

LT Brandon Shell – 15.2

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

RG Robert Hunt – 87.8

LT Brandon Shell – 68.4

RT Greg Little – 64.6

C Connor Williams – 64.2

LG Liam Eichenberg – 46.8

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

DL Christian Wilkins – 69.8

DL Raekwon Davis – 63.2

DL Zach Sieler – 58.3

LB Melvin Ingram – 57.0

DE Emmanuel Ogbah – 55.4

OLB Jaelan Phillips – 52.2

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CB Nik Needham – 70.9

LB Elandon Roberts – 68.6

Story continues

LB Jerome Baker – 66.0

S Brandon Jones – 51.9

S Jevon Holland – 46.3

CB Kader Kohou – 39.7

S Noah Igbinoghene – 39.4

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire