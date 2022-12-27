Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 16 vs. Packers

The Miami Dolphins were, once again, unable to secure their ninth victory of the season on Sunday, as they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in a Christmas Day afternoon matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team has now lost to the Packers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers in four straight games. While they looked to be on the right track against the Bills the week prior, Miami’s offense turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions in the fourth quarter against a strong Packers defense.

On Tuesday, just two days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against their NFC North foe.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

WR Jaylen Waddle – 89.3

WR Tyreek Hill – 82.3

WR Trent Sherfield – 75.9

RG Robert Hunt – 73.9

RT Brandon Shell – 69.7

Bottom 5

C Connor Williams – 58.8

TE Mike Gesicki – 58.3

WR Cedrick Wilson – 55.3

QB Tua Tagovailoa – 54.8

RB Raheem Mostert – 50.8

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

LB Elandon Roberts – 85.4

CB Keion Crossen – 79.9

DL Christian Wilkins – 78.4

CB Xavien Howard – 69.3

S Jevon Holland – 66.6

Bottom 5

DL Zach Sieler – 53.1

LB Jaelan Phillips – 52.8

LB Bradley Chubb – 51.6

DL Raekwon Davis – 46.9

DL John Jenkins – 40.4

Pass protection grades (OL only)

RG Robert Hunt – 76.0

LT Terron Armstead – 75.7

RT Brandon Hell – 69.7

LG Robert Jones – 67.9

C Connor Williams – 66.9

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

RG Robert Hunt – 69.6

RT Brandon Shell – 67.5

C Connor Williams – 63.7

LG Robert Jones – 61.9

LT Terron Armstead – 46.3

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

DL John Jenkins – 67.6

DL Christian Wilkins – 62.8

LB Melvin Ingram – 62.8

LB Jaelan Phillips – 56.3

LB Andrew Van Ginkel – 56.1

DL Zach Sieler – 55.3

LB Bradley Chubb – 54.5

DL Raekwon Davis – 52.3

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

CB Keion Crossen – 80.2

LB Elandon Roberts – 74.6

LB Jerome Baker – 69.3

CB Xavien Howard – 66.1

DB Eric Rowe – 63.9

S Jevon Holland – 62.6

S Verone McKinley III – 62.6

CB Kader Kohou – 54.8

