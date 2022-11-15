Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 10 vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins were able to secure their seventh victory of the season on Sunday, as they defeated the Cleveland Browns in an afternoon matchup.

Mike McDaniel’s team put up their most complete performance of the year, as both the offense and defense were strong enough to outscore old friend Jacoby Brissett and the two-headed rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

On Tuesday, just two days after the win, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against an AFC North foe.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5

FB Alec Ingold – 95.7

QB Tua Tagovailoa – 91.1

RB Raheem Mostert – 80.0

WR Trent Sherfield – 78.7

RG Robert Hunt – 77.4

Bottom 5

TE Mike Gesicki – 65.4

C Connor Williams – 61.3

LT Terron Armstead – 58.4

TE Durham Smythe – 54.7

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. – 53.4

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Top 5

LB Melvin Ingram – 92.6

LB Jaelan Phillips – 82.0

CB Kader Kohou – 77.0

LB Bradley Chubb – 76.2

DL Christian Wilkins – 73.6

Bottom 5

LB Duke Riley – 50.8

LB Jerome Baker – 45.2

DL John Jenkins – 45.0

DL Raekwon Davis – 44.1

DE Emmanuel Ogbah – 44.1

Pass protection grades (OL only)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

LG Robert Jones – 86.8

C Connor Williams – 72.2

RG Robert Hunt – 72.0

LT Terron Armstead – 61.2

RT Brandon Shell – 56.7

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

RT Brandon Shell – 75.0

RG Robert Hunt – 74.6

LG Robert Jones – 73.6

C Connor Williams – 57.6

LT Terron Armstead – 54.1

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Melvin Ingram – 91.8

DL Christian Wilkins – 76.6

LB Bradley Chubb – 72.7

LB Jaelan Phillips – 68.5

DL Raekwon Davis – 56.7

DL Zach Sieler – 51.6

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kader Kohou – 75.3

CB Justin Bethel – 72.4

Story continues

DB Eric Rowe – 68.1

CB Xavien Howard – 65.8

S Jevon Holland – 65.6

S Verone McKinley III – 64.6

LB Duke Riley – 61.8

LB Elandon Roberts – 58.9

LB Jerome Baker – 37.6

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire