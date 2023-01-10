Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 18 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins finally secured their ninth victory of the season on Sunday, as they defeated the New York Jets in an afternoon matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team, without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, was able to win a game with Skylar Thompson under center. Miami’s defense held Joe Flacco and the Jets to just six points, allowing Jason Sanders to essentially win the game with a 50-yard field goal on the Dolphins’ final drive.

On Tuesday, just two days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday gainst their AFC East rival.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

RB Raheem Mostert – 80.7

RG Robert Hunt – 80.2

C Connor Williams – 77.3

QB Skylar Thompson – 73.4

TE Durham Smythe – 72.6

Bottom 5

FB Alec Ingold – 58.5

TE Hunter Long – 56.8

WR Trent Sherfield – 53.9

LT Greg Little – 52.5

LG Liam Eichenberg – 42.1

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

LB Jaelan Phillips – 89.5

CB Kader Kohou – 81.3

LB Duke Riley – 77.5

DL Zach Sieler – 74.7

LB Jerome Baker – 74.1

Bottom 5

DL John Jenkins – 59.6

DL Raekwon Davis – 59.2

LB Elandon Roberts – 48.0

LB Bradley Chubb – 41.5

S Jevon Holland – 41.4

Pass protection grades (OL only)

RG Robert Hunt – 82.7

LG Robert Jones – 82.4

LT Greg Little – 70.5

C Connor Williams – 57.4

RT Brandon Shell – 48.7

LG Liam Eichenberg – 37.5

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

C Connor Williams – 80.4

RG Robert Hunt – 75.1

RT Brandon Shell – 65.9

LG Robert Jones – 55.9

LT Greg Little – 47.4

LG Liam Eichenberg – 45.3

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

LB Jaelan Phillips – 90.7

DL Zach Sieler – 74.2

LB Jerome Baker – 71.1

DL Christian Wilkins – 63.4

LB Melvin Ingram – 58.1

LB Bradley Chubb – 54.5

DL Raekwon Davis – 52.9

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

CB Kader Kohou – 85.1

LB Duke Riley – 74.1

LB Jerome Baker – 62.3

S Verone McKinley III – 62.1

CB Keion Crossen – 61.8

CB Xavien Howard – 57.7

DB Eric Rowe – 57.6

S Jevon Holland – 40.9

LB Elandon Roberts – 36.0

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire