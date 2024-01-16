Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from wild-card game vs. Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins lost their final game of the 2023 season on Saturday, as they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team dropped their second postseason game in their two chances during his tenure. This time, between the weather and the injuries, the Dolphins didn’t have enough to squeak out an upset over the league’s best coach-quarterback combination.

On Tuesday, just three days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Saturday against the Chiefs.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

WR River Cracraft – 68.7

RG Robert Hunt – 63.4

RB De’Von Achane – 62.9

WR Tyreek Hill – 62.9

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. – 60.8

Bottom 5

FB Alec Ingold – 52.9

WR Braxton Berrios – 52.4

RT Austin Jackson – 51.7

OL Liam Eichenberg – 44.8

OL Robert Jones – 43.8

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

CB Ethan Bonner – 91.3

DL Da’Shawn Hand – 83.3

LB Justin Houston – 73.1

LB Malik Reed – 70.5

DL Zach Sieler – 65.1

Bottom 5

DL Christian Wilkins – 43.8

CB Eli Apple – 42.7

S DeShon Elliott – 41.4

LB Bruce Irvin – 38.8

LB David Long Jr. – 28.8

Pass protection grades (OL only)

LT Terron Armstead – 72.6

RG Robert Hunt – 68.6

OL Robert Jones – 62.5

RT Austin Jackson – 42.1

OL Liam Eichenberg – 39.8

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

RT Austin Jackson – 69.1

RG Robert Hunt – 58.5

OL Liam Eichenberg – 44.6

LT Terron Armstead – 43.8

OL Robert Jones – 43.3

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

LB David Long Jr. – 71.1

DL Raekwon Davis – 69.1

LB Malik Reed – 65.9

LB Duke Riley – 65.3

LB Justin Houston – 61.0

DL Zach Sieler – 57.2

DL Christian Wilkins – 52.0

DE Emmanuel Ogbah – 50.3

LB Melvin Ingram – 49.9

LB Bruce Irvin – 48.9

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

CB Kader Kohou – 61.1

CB Jalen Ramsey – 56.3

S Brandon Jones – 55.9

S DeShon Elliott – 45.2

LB Duke Riley – 41.5

CB Eli Apple – 35.7

LB David Long Jr. – 26.8

