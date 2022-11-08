Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 9 vs. Bears

The Miami Dolphins were able to secure their sixth victory of the season on Sunday, as they defeated the Chicago Bears in an afternoon matchup that was one of the most thrilling contests of the weekend.

Mike McDaniel’s team was able to move the ball at will on offense, as Tua Tagovailoa and his pair of dynamic wide receivers were on point for most of the game. Defensively, Miami struggled to contain Justin Fields’ rushing ability, allowing him to set an NFL record for rushing yards in a regular-season game by a quarterback.

On Tuesday, just two days after the win, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against an NFC North foe.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

WR Tyreek Hill – 93.3

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. – 88.0

WR Jaylen Waddle – 85.4

QB Tua Tagovailoa – 81.3

RG Robert Hunt – 71.5

Bottom 5

WR Trent Sherfield – 59.9

RT Brandon Shell – 56.1

RB Raheem Mostert – 51.2

TE Mike Gesicki – 49.9

FB Alec Ingold – 45.8

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

CB Kader Kohou – 81.2

LB Elandon Roberts – 77.2

LB Melvin Ingram – 71.8

LB Jerome Baker – 71.2

LB Jaelan Phillips – 71.1

Bottom 5

CB Xavien Howard – 49.8

DE Emmanuel Ogbah – 43.1

DL Raekwon Davis – 42.8

DB Elijah Campbell – 37.0

CB Keion Crossen – 28.6

Pass protection grades (OL only)

RG Robert Hunt – 87.3

C Connor Williams – 83.6

LT Terron Armstead – 70.8

LG Robert Jones – 62.9

RT Brandon Shell – 56.2

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

LT Terron Armstead – 65.3

RG Robert Hunt – 62.8

RT Brandon Shell – 53.3

C Connor Williams – 52.5

LG Robert Jones – 48.6

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

LB Melvin Ingram – 70.2

LB Jaelan Phillips – 66.0

LB Bradley Chubb – 63.0

DL Christian Wilkins – 61.4

DL Zach Sieler – 55.1

DL Raekwon Davis – 53.5

DE Emmanuel Ogbah – 50.3

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

CB Kader Kohou – 84.9

LB Jerome Baker – 65.6

CB Noah Igbinoghene – 56.9

LB Elandon Roberts – 56.8

DB Eric Rowe – 56.5

S Jevon Holland – 55.4

LB Duke Riley – 53.9

CB Xavien Howard – 45.6

CB Keion Crossen – 28.4

