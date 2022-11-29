Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 12 vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins were able to secure their eighth victory of the season on Sunday, as they defeated the Houston Texans in an afternoon matchup.

Mike McDaniel’s team had one of the most intriguing games of the season in Week 12, as they won 30-15, but the score wasn’t indicative of how the game was played. Miami’s offense and defense were rolling in the first half, but the final two quarters were not quite as impressive.

On Tuesday, just two days after the win, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against an AFC South foe.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Top 5

WR River Cracraft – 91.8

WR Tyreek Hill – 80.5

QB Tua Tagovailoa – 71.3

LT Terron Armstead – 70.6

C Connor Williams – 69.9

Bottom 5

FB Alec Ingold – 57.4

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. – 57.3

TE Mike Gesicki – 47.3

OT Brandon Shell – 43.9

QB Skylar Thompson – 28.1

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Top 5

LB Jerome Baker – 90.9

DL Christian Wilkins – 81.1

DL Raekwon Davis – 81.1

CB Xavien Howard – 78.5

S Verone McKinley III – 77.5

Bottom 5

DL Justin Zimmer – 61.3

LB Elandon Roberts – 61.3

LB Melvin Ingram – 59.6

DL John Jenkins – 54.8

LB Andrew Van Ginkel – 51.8

Pass protection grades (OL only)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

LT Terron Armstead – 82.6

RG Robert Hunt – 80.3

OT Greg Little – 73.0

C Connor Williams – 54.3

RT Austin Jackson – 49.4

LG Robert Jones – 40.7

OT Brandon Shell – 15.5

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

C Connor Williams – 75.6

LG Robert Jones – 66.8

OT Brandon Shell – 65.1

RT Austin Jackson – 64.7

OT Greg Little – 60.3

LT Terron Armstead – 58.7

RG Robert Hunt – 53.6

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

DL Raekwon Davis – 86.9

LB Jaelan Phillips – 81.6

LB Bradley Chubb – 68.9

DL Christian Wilkins – 66.7

LB Melvin Ingram – 65.8

DL Zach Sieler – 49.6

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

CB Xavien Howard – 79.0

S Verone McKinley III – 69.9

CB Keion Crossen – 69.3

DB Eric Rowe – 67.8

CB Kader Kohou – 66.4

S Jevon Holland – 66.2

LB Elandon Roberts – 55.1

LB Andrew Van Ginkel – 50.2

LB Jerome Baker – 49.8

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire