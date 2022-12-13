Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 14 vs. Chargers

The Miami Dolphins were unable to secure their ninth victory of the season on Sunday, as they were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers in a Sunday evening matchup.

Mike McDaniel’s team, after losing to the San Francisco 49ers the week before, put up another tough performance, as the offense couldn’t find any rhythm. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had two long touchdowns – one was a result of the cornerback losing his footing and the other was an improbable fumble recovery.

On Tuesday, just two days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against an AFC West foe.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5

WR Jaylen Waddle – 67.8

WR Tyreek Hill – 66.8

C Connor Williams – 65.3

LT Terron Armstead – 65.2

WR Cedrick Wilson – 64.8

Bottom 5

TE Mike Gesicki – 50.4

QB Tua Tagovailoa – 49.7

RT Brandon Shell – 49.7

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. – 46.7

FB Alec Ingold – 45.4

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Top 5

DL Christian Wilkins – 91.3

LB Jaelan Phillips – 89.7

LB Andrew Van Ginkel – 74.5

LB Jerome Baker – 72.4

DL Zach Sieler – 69.8

Bottom 5

CB Xavien Howard – 55.5

CB Kader Kohou – 53.5

S Jevon Holland – 52.1

LB Bradley Chubb – 50.7

CB Keion Crossen – 49.7

Pass protection grades (OL only)

JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

C Connor Williams – 83.8

LT Terron Armstead – 69.7

RT Brandon Shell – 55.4

RG Robert Hunt – 53.2

LG Robert Jones – 50.8

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

C Connor Williams – 66.7

RG Robert Hunt – 61.8

LT Terron Armstead – 58.1

LG Robert Jones – 55.0

RT Brandon Shell – 53.0

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jaelan Phillips – 87.3

DL Christian Wilkins – 75.9

LB Jerome Baker – 75.9

DL Raekwon Davis – 61.4

LB Bradley Chubb – 57.5

LB Melvin Ingram – 54.1

Story continues

DL Zach Sieler – 51.1

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

LB Jerome Baker – 70.7

LB Elandon Roberts – 68.0

DB Elijah Campbell – 67.9

LB Duke Riley – 64.1

S Jevon Holland – 62.5

S Verone McKinley III – 62.0

CB Xavien Howard – 56.1

CB Kader Kohou – 54.5

DB Eric Rowe – 54.4

LB Jaelan Phillips – 52.2

CB Keion Crossen – 51.2

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire