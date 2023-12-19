Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 15 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins won their 10th game of the 2023 season on Sunday, as they defeated the New York Jets 30-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team improved to 10-4 on the season, staying atop the division (with a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills) and in second place in the conference through 15 weeks.

On Tuesday, just two days after the win, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against the Jets.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5

WR Jaylen Waddle – 92.8

LT Terron Armstead – 83.3

RB De’Von Achane – 78.0

QB Tua Tagovailoa – 76.5

RB Raheem Mostert – 67.2

Bottom 5

TE Julian Hill – 56.0

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. – 53.6

WR Robbie Chosen – 47.3

OL Liam Eichenberg – 35.8

OL Lester Cotton – 33.8

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Top 5

LB Bradley Chubb – 94.0

LB Duke Riley – 90.9

LB Andrew Van Ginkel – 86.7

CB Ethan Bonner – 81.7

LB Calvin Munson – 79.2

Bottom 5

CB Kader Kohou – 67.3

DL Christian Wilkins – 64.9

CB Eli Apple – 58.6

LB David Long Jr. – 58.0

CB Nik Needham – 39.1

Pass protection grades (OL only)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OT Kion Smith – 71.7

OL Lester Cotton – 69.2

OL Robert Jones – 66.3

LT Terron Armstead – 66.2

OT Kendall Lamm – 65.4

RT Austin Jackson – 27.4

OL Liam Eichenberg – 25.1

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

LT Terron Armstead – 88.8

RT Austin Jackson – 73.2

OL Jonotthan Harrison – 60.0

OT Kion Smith – 56.5

OL Robert Jones – 54.9

OT Kendall Lamm – 54.9

OL Liam Eichenberg – 46.0

OL Lester Cotton – 30.0

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

LB Bradley Chubb – 92.1

LB Andrew Van Ginel – 84.2

DL Raekwon Davis – 73.0

DL Zach Sieler – 69.8

LB Cameron Goode – 66.7

DL Christian Wilkins – 63.7

DL Da’Shawn Hand – 57.1

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

LB Duke Riley – 85.1

CB Jalen Ramsey – 72.6

S Brandon Jones – 69.1

S Elijah Campbell – 68.9

CB Kader Kohou – 64.0

CB Eli Apple – 57.8

LB David Long Jr. – 43.8

CB Nik Needham – 37.0

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire