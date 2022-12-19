Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 15 vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins were unable to secure their ninth victory of the season on Saturday, as they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in a prime-time matchup at Highmark Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team has now lost to the Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers in three straight games. Although they looked better this week, they still couldn’t outscore one of the league’s top offenses led by an MVP candidate in Josh Allen.

On Monday, just two days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Saturday against their AFC East rival.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

RB Salvon Ahmed – 83.1

LT Terron Armstead – 80.1

WR Jaylen Waddle – 78.4

RB Raheem Mostert – 77.3

C Connor Williams – 76.5

Bottom 5

FB Alec Ingold – 56.5

WR Braylon Sanders – 54.1

TE Mike Gesicki – 51.5

QB Tua Tagovailoa – 49.7

WR Trent Sherfield – 39.8

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

Top 5

LB Andrew Van Ginkel – 86.5

LB Jaelan Phillips – 81.7

DL Zach Sieler – 75.1

LB Jerome Baker – 73.6

DL Christian Wilkins – 70.1

Bottom 5

CB Xavien Howard -50.5

LB Melvin Ingram – 45.1

CB Justin Bethel – 35.8

LB Duke Riley – 27.8

LB Elandon Roberts – 27.2

Pass protection grades (OL only)

C Connor Williams – 83.5

LT Terron Armstead – 79.9

LG Robert Jones – 74.2

RG Robert Hunt – 63.9

RT Brandon Shell – 53.0

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

LT Terron Armstead – 77.0

RT Brandon Shell – 73.3

C Connor Williams – 73.2

RG Robert Hunt – 70.3

LG Rober Jones – 58.6

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

LB Jaelan Phillips – 90.0

DL Zach Sieler – 69.6

DL John Jenkins – 68.0

DL Christian Wilkins – 66.3

LB Melvin Ingram – 57.1

DL Raekwon Davis – 54.2

LB Bradley Chubb – 51.8

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

S Verone McKinley III – 67.2

LB Jerome Baker – 60.8

CB Kader Kohou – 55.9

CB Noah Igbinoghene – 54.6

CB Keion Crossen – 53.3

S Jevon Holland – 52.0

CB Xavien Howard – 47.8

LB Duke Riley – 42.6

LB Elandon Roberts – 39.1

CB Justin Bethel – 36.4

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire