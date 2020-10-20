Who is the Dolphins’ best value signing through first 6 games?

The Miami Dolphins spent a great deal of money this offseason in order to get this roster into a better place. Never mind the team’s infusion of NFL Draft talent, Miami could field half of a starting lineup with their free agents signed throughout the course of the spring — an effort that we’re seeing pay dividends for the Dolphins as the team’s identity becomes further defined this season.

But of all the signings Miami took on this spring, and there are plenty of them, which ones are currently offering the Dolphins the best value?

You could nod to veteran offensive lineman Ereck Flowers, who has provided a steady presence. You could nod to Kamu Grugier-Hill, the tough linebacker who has helped step into the void left on defense by the trade of Raekwon McMillan. But when appraising this Dolphins team, where they win and the value of the contracts given out, no Dolphins player who signed in free agency this offseason is earning their keep more than defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

The former Kansas City Chief has come alive for the Dolphins in the pass rush department — he’s logged 5 sacks this season and had an incredible amount of disruption against the New York Jets. Ogbah was credited with 10 pressures against the Jets to go with his two sacks, continuing his stretch of terrorizing opposing quarterbacks that runs back to Week 2: he’s had at least half a sack of every game this season since that showdown against the Bills.

Emmanuel Ogbah went off! Two sacks, 10 pressures, (TEN!!!) and made four run stops (tackles within 2 yards of the LOS) per PFF. Ogbah is now 8th among all edge defenders in QB pressures. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2020





The Dolphins signed Ogbah this offseason to a 2-year, $15M contract, a cheaper rate than the additions of Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson up front. That isn’t even to discredit the play of both Van Noy and Lawson, either — they’ve been effective when available. But not to the degree of disruption we’ve seen from Ogbah. And, if his play continues to surge over the next 10 games, don’t be surprised if Miami takes a page out of how they handled DeVante Parker or Eric Rowe last season and Miami offers him an extension.

Sustained play at this rate would be worth it — because right now he’s Miami’s best bargain buy of the offseason.