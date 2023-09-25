Are the Dolphins the best team in the NFL? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on Zero Blitz to discuss the Miami Dolphins historic 70-20 beatdown of the Denver Broncos, and debate if Tua Tagovailoa should be the MVP favorite as he leads arguably the best team in the NFL.

JASON FITZ: The Miami Dolphins, I've never seen anything like it. Miami lays 70 points-- 70 points-- on Sean Payton and the Broncos. Like, the Dolphins just showed us how damn easy it can be when you've got that much speed and that much talent all over the place.

FRANK SCHWAB: To score 10 touchdowns in an NFL game is unbelievable. The Dolphins were just awesome in this game. Devon Achane comes out of nowhere, he looks like the second coming. Raheem Mostert was awesome. This is a game where the Dolphins played without Jaylen Waddle, who's one of the 15 best receivers in the game, and it did not matter at all.

Mike McDaniel is-- what a hire he was. My goodness, does he know how to scheme up an offense. They were just confusing the Broncos left and right. And I'm going to bang this drum all year, Fitz. Tua is the MVP right now. Tua is a really, really good, elite quarterback. He was out there dealing. He completed his first 17 passes. He is deservedly, whatever it means, the MVP favorite after three weeks. Like, if you were voting, he probably wins unanimously, MVP.

This Dolphins team is good. And imagine, they're going to get Jalen Ramsey back, maybe at some point in December. This looks like a Super Bowl contender to me. Is this, I mean, what do you think? Is this Broncos are terrible or oh my goodness, the Dolphins might be even better than we thought?

JASON FITZ: No, I think what we've learned is that the Dolphins are just this freaking good, right? Everything you said about Tua just resonates with me. I know it's been pointed out multiple times but remember, the Broncos chose not to give Mike McDaniel an interview. And Sean Payton said on TV that Tua Tagovailoa was going to be benched this year. Right? Like, he wasn't the long-term answer. You don't think that was sitting in the back of their minds?

Like, it feels like Mike McDaniel has the pulse. It feels like there's a trust in the relationship between quarterback and coach and play-caller. Right? And you've got speed all over the field. I don't know how you slow them down. I genuinely don't know how you slow this offense down.

FRANK SCHWAB: Right. I agree with that. And I mean, we get so caught up in physical skills that we don't talk about the other skills that are really, really important to playing quarterback. Tua is not going to throw the ball into the upper deck of the stadium. He's not Justin Herbert as far as arm strength goes. It does not matter. He's accurate. He's one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. He processes as quickly as anybody in the NFL.

He's taken one sack in three games. Sacks are not an offensive line stat, it is a quarterback stat. He has taken one because he is so quick getting the ball out and knowing this isn't there, I need to go there. We don't talk about these type of skills that Tua is exceptional at. And he's 24-years old, by the way, Fitz. He's 24 and he's already pretty much mastered the mental side of the game.

I think the Dolphins, they might be a Super Bowl team. I haven't seen a team better than the Miami Dolphins. There have been other good teams-- the 49ers have been awesome. I think the Eagles are really good. The Bills have proven that Week One was just a bad loss. But this Dolphins team is right there with anybody. This team has it all right now and they're really, really fun to watch on top of it.