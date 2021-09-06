Who is Dolphins’ best option if they’re without Austin Jackson Week 1?

The Miami Dolphins’ morning isn’t off to the best of starts. The Dolphins have learned that veteran tight end Adam Shaheen has tested positive for COVID-19. But the bigger implication is that the team also placed OT Austin Jackson, their starter at left tackle, on the list as well. It is currently unknown whether or not Jackson is also a positive test or is there via contact tracing — but what we know right now is that his status for Week 1 against the New England Patriots is in doubt.

But thanks to the Dolphins’ approach to constructing an offensive line, the team would have a number of options to fill in for him if they needed to find an alternative option.

But which would be the best?

The contenders include:

Greg Little, who the team acquired via trade in August as a former 2nd-round draft choice

Jesse Davis, the team’s current projected starter at right tackle

Liam Eichenberg, the rookie lineman who has not been given a look at left tackle all summer but started for several seasons at left tackle at Notre Dame

The combinations here are fascinating. Miami could plug Little in at left tackle and keep the rest of the line status quo. The Dolphins could potentially move Jesse Davis to left tackle and put Eichenberg, who has been banged up in recent days, at right tackle to go from there. Or the team could put Eichenberg where his body is likely still most comfortable after his time at Notre Dame: at left tackle.

Eichengberg’s availability will be the biggest X-factor of the combinations Miami will consider — assuming Jackson is out. But if he’s a full-go, giving Eichenberg a shot at left tackle may be the solution that offers the Dolphins the highest ceiling. He’s started three years at Notre Dame at left tackle; his muscle memory for his technique will allow him to perform better there than he is on the right side of the line as he learns to invert all of his footwork. And while he hasn’t taken snaps at left tackle in the NFL yet, he’s been in the system longer than Greg Little has; so one would assume he’s more familiar with the assignments than Little, who has only been with the team for a few weeks.

Would Miami go there? They were at least willing to try Eichenberg on the left side at left guard early in training camp. Given the team’s cross-training approach, Eichenberg could stand to offer team value in Week 1 if he’s needed there. But if he’s still not physically ready to go after missing practice time last week, then it will be all for not and Greg Little should be considered the ‘next man up’ at tackle if Miami needs to press on without Jackson.