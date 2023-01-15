Dolphins' best defensive plays vs. Bills Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch the Miami Dolphins' best defensive plays vs. the Buffalo Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2022 NFL postseason.
5 teams that could move up to No. 1 overall and select Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL draft.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
The NFL delayed the start of the Giants-Vikings game because ...
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
Brock Purdy's first NFL playoff start stats highlight Jimmy Garoppolo's flaws in previous postseason contests.
Another team is reportedly deep in the running for Tom Brady's services in 2023.
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
The 49ers had a problem holding onto 10-point leads until Kyle Shanahan changed his approach.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
The Bills escaped against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa drew a couple of fouls on Saturday night for unsportsmanlike conduct. One came after a fourth-quarter touchdown that moved the eventually decisive two-point conversion from the two to the one. After the game, coach Brandon Staley was asked whether Bosa’s fouls resulted from a simple loss of composure. “I think [more]
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had a heck of a day in the 49ers' playoff opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Nearly 23 years ago, the 49ers opted for Giovanni Carmazzi over Tom Brady in the draft. Nearly three years ago, the 49ers opted for Jimmy Garoppolo over Brady. Last year, the 49ers once again resisted interest from Brady to play for the team he grew up rooting for. Will the fourth time be a charm? [more]
The Houston Texans are watching the playoffs from home while the Jacksonville Jaguars are winning games. Here are four reasons why.