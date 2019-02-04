Dolphins, Bengals put end to NFL coaching cycle, make Brian Flores, Zac Taylor hires official

Brian Flores joins the Dolphins a day after coordinating a dominant New England Patriots defensive effort in the Super Bowl. (Getty)

The annual NFL coaching carousel has come to an end.

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals made official what has been known for weeks, hiring Brian Flores and Zac Taylor as their head coaches, respectively.

Taylor era with Bengals begins

Taylor takes over in Cincinnati after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as the assistant wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach on head coach Sean McVay’s staff.

Taylor had a previous stint with the Bengals as the offensive coordinator under Marvin Lewis in 2016 and held the same position for the Miami Dolphins before joining Cincinnati.

Zac Taylor is officially the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. (Getty)

The hiring of the 35-year-old follows the offseason trend of teams looking to young offensive-minded coaches in the mold of McVay to lead their teams.

Flores takes over in Miami fresh off dominant Super Bowl

Flores joins the Dolphins after a long stint with the New England Patriots as a scout and assistant coach that started in 2004. He spent the last two seasons as the team’s linebackers coach and was the de facto defensive coordinator this season after the departure of Matt Patricia last offseason.

The 37-year-old capped his career in New England with Sunday’s masterful defensive performance that saw the Patriots shut down a potent Rams offense in a 13-3 win in the Super Bowl.

Flores is the first minority head coach in the history of the Dolphins and becomes the fourth minority coach currently in the NFL.

Both hires have been reported for weeks, but the teams waited to make the decisions official until Taylor and Flores completed their jobs with the teams that played in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

