Dolphins will begin second HC interviews next week

The Miami Dolphins, like a quarter of the league, are searching for their next head coach.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are planning to hold their second interviews with their candidates next week.

On Thursday, three coaching candidates in the league were removed from the pool as Matt Eberflus agreed to a contract with the Bears, Nathaniel Hackett agreed to a contract with the Broncos, and Dan Quinn announced he was staying with the Cowboys.

Quinn was the only name that was on Miami’s list of candidates that has now shrunk to six, including Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Los Angeles Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown, and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

With moves beginning to happen quickly, the Dolphins could find themselves behind if they wait too long.

